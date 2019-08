A half-dozen local area grads have been honored in North Central Missouri College's summer Dean's and President's lists.

Brookfield's Hannah Domon and Collin Thudium were honored on the summer Dean's list. Khaylee Dixon, Raelee Kemp, and Sarah Tate were Brookfield representatives on the summer President's list.

From Bucklin, Heather Majors was named to the President's list.