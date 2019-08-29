The Brookfield Area Community Chest awarded funds raised during the 2019 Campaign Tuesday night, Aug. 20 at the Brookfield Public Library. Thanks to a generous public the Brookfield Area Community Chest was able to give $10,600 to the following, not for profit organizations to help benefit the Brookfield Area community: Animal Shelter of Linn County will use funds to improve and replace lighting at their facility; First Choice MO Pregnancy Resource Center will be able to purchase needed items for clients, such as diapers, formula, food, infant clothes and more. Food Bank of Central and NE Missouri will use funds for the Buddy Pack program for Brookfield R-111 schools; Ministries in Linn County will use funds for general use as utilities and rent for needed families; Ministries in Linn County Food Pantry will use funds to update or replace equipment like freezers. Linn County Historical Society’s Tillman House will use funds to replace windows and other needed repairs. North Central MO YMCA will use funds for youth scholarships.

The Community Chest of Linn County has been awarding funds for 21 years and donated $280,620 to a total of 30 charities over the years. These donations reflect the generosity of the people and businesses in and around Brookfield. The Brookfield Area Community Chest will begin its 2020 campaign soon. Please consider making an end of the year donation to BACC BOX 563, Brookfield Mo 64628. All money raised goes directly back to local community organizations.

.