On the last Saturday of August, people around the world participate in International Play Music on the Porch Day and this year’s event is Aug. 31.

Seasoned, out-of-practice musicians and even people who own instruments but are not sure of their ability, and encouraged to join new and old players alike Jamesport on the porch in front of Farmhouse Collections on Broadway from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. This will be the fourth year that Jamesport has participated in this worldwide event. Everyone is invited to attend and participate however they see fit, by playing their acoustic instrument, singing or listening but most importantly show up and do music for this one day with all of the rest of the world. Check out the web site at www.playmusicontheporchday.com to see if there is a music event closer to you.