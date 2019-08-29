Events run Friday through Monday.

This weekend area residents will have a chance to experience the always popular 43rd Great Pershing Balloon Derby (GPBD) held annually since 1977, the event started as a way to raise funds for the Pershing Museum, as a cooperative effort between The Pershing Memorial Development Association along with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MoDNR).

The event has a rich history, including the third year the Brookfield event was the first balloon event in the country to use observers whose purpose is to act as impartial judges to help make sure all of the competition rules are followed, according to the event's website.

Since the ninth year of the event, balloon launching has been held on land owned by the Myron Peacher family, it was also at that time that non-ballon launching events were moved to Brookfield Elks Lodge.

In year's past GPBD events had been held on land wonder by the Hugh Braymer family; the Charles Kaye family; the Tom Jesaitis family; and land owned by the Earl Farrar/Alexander Land and Cattle Company.

At the 30th annual event in 2006, it was recognized by the Balloon Federation of America (BFA) as the Longest Running Continuously Sanctioned Event in the country and continues to hold that honor in 2019.

this year's events are scheduled, as follows: Friday, Aug. 30: 7:15 a.m., US Women's National Hot Air Balloon Championship, balloon flight;

6 p.m., US Women's National Hot Air Balloon Championship, balloon flight; 7:30 p.m. South Main Night Flame, on South Main Street.

Saturday, Aug. 31 events include: 7:15 a.m., Great Pershing Balloon Derby, John Petrehn Memorial Cup Flight, US Women's National Hot Air Balloon Championship, balloon flight, at the Myron Peacher Memorial Launch Site. 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., vendors, garage sales, flea markets, kids activities and more, at Twin Parks. 9:30 a.m. "Lil Tykes Rolling to the Derby" Decorating Contest at West Twin Parks. There is no entry fee for this event, with categories for children and strollers, wagons or bikes, ages 0-7 years old. 12 p.m., Balloon Derby Parade on Main Street; 4 p.m.. gates open at launch site, at the Myron Peacher Memorial Launch Site; 6 p.m. - Great Pershing Balloon Derby, balloon flight, at the at the Myron Peacher Memorial Launch Site; US Women's National Hot Air Balloon Championship, balloon flight, at the Myron Peacher Memorial Launch Site; and at approximately 7:30 p.m., Basel Downey Memorial Launch Site Nite Lite at the at the Myron Peacher Memorial Launch Site.

Activities continue on Sunday and include: 7:15 a.m., Great Pershing Balloon Derby, balloon flight, at the Myron Peacher Memorial Launch Site; US Women's National Hot Air Balloon Championship, balloon flight; 4 p.m., gates open at the at the Myron Peacher Memorial Launch Site; 6 p.m., Great Pershing Balloon Derby, balloon flight, at the Myron Peacher Memorial Launch Site; US Women's National Hot Air Balloon Championship, balloon flight, at the Myron Peacher Memorial Launch Site; and at approximately 7:30 p.m., Basel Downey Memorial Launch Site Nite Lite at the Myron Peacher Memorial Launch Site.

Monday, the last day of events include: 7:15 a.m., Great Pershing Balloon Derby, balloon flight, at the Myron Peacher Memorial Launch Site; US Women's National Hot Air Balloon Championship, balloon flight.

All events subject to weather conditions, and event coordinators stress, balloon rides are not sold at this event and drones are not permitted in the restricted airspace during the events.

For more information on the Lil Tykes Rolling to the Derby, contact McLarney Manor at 660-258-7402; Twin Parks Activities, contact Sandra Kimball by phone or text at 660-412-3094; general inquiries should go to the Chamber of Commerce at 660-258-7255.