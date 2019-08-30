Burr Oak Woods is at 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs. The nature center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The trails and picnic areas are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m daily.

For information or to register for events, call 816-228-3766 or go to https://nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/link/burr-oak-woods-nature-center-events.

September events require registration unless otherwise specified and include:

• Junior Duck Stamp Exhibit and art contest. This is sponsored by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to recognize the talents of young people throughout the U.S. Competition is open to students in kindergarten through high school to create artwork depicting North American waterfowl. Art work completed by students will be on display at Burr Oak Woods throughout September.

• Critter feeding schedule: Wednesdays and Saturdays at 3 p.m. Walk-in for all ages. Discover what’s for dinner as captive amphibians, fish and turtles enjoy their feast every Wednesday and Saturday. Snakes are fed every other week (Sept. 13 and 27).

• Family archery: 1-2:30 p.m. and 2:30-4 p.m. Sept. 7. Discover the fun of archery and bowhunting as parents and kids learn the basics together.

• Babes in the Woods: Flutter Like a Butterfly: 10-11 a.m., Sept. 11. Children ages 36 months and younger learn about the monarch butterfly. Dress to be outside for a portion of the program.

• Families Xplore: Cane Pole Fishin’: 6:30-8 p.m., Sept. 12. For families with children ages 6-13. This event will be at the W. Robert Aylward Educational Pond.

• Family Fishing: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Sept. 14. Participants will be taught fishing basics. Equipment and worms will be provided. Kids who attend will be entered in a drawing at the end of the summer for a new fishing pole and tackle box. This event will be at the W. Robert Aylward Educational Pond.

• Monarch Tagging: 1-3 p.m., Sept. 14. All ages allowed. No registration required. Learn about the monarch butterfly and its migration. Participate in catching and tagging monarchs.

• Pickin’ Pawpaws: 1-3 p.m., Sept. 14. Adults. Take a hike and learn how to prepare delicious treats from native fall fruits. Meet at the W. Robert Aylward Educational Pond.

• Missouri’s Fall Colors: 10-11 a.m., Sept. 21. All ages. No registration is required. Trees and some Missouri mammals change their colors in the fall. Learn about the colors of fall, mammal style.

• Little Acorns: Missouri’s Monarch Adventures: 10-11 a.m. or 1-2 p.m., Sept. 25. Ages 3-5 with an adult. Learn about the life cycle of the monarch butterfly.

• Home School: Riddle of the Woods: 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 25. For ages 6 to 18. Learn what animals live at Burr Oak Woods and how those animals interact with each other. Dress to be outside for a portion of the program.

• Introduction to Deer Hunting: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 28. Ages 11 and over. Ages 11 - 15 must be accompanied by a participating adult. Learn the basics of pursuing the white-tailed deer ≠ everything from scouting locations to hunting methods. Dress to be outside. There will be a break for lunch.

• Rockin’ and Readin’ Nature Tales: 11 a.m.-noon Sept. 28. Walk-in event for ages 2 and up. A story hour about nature, birds, mammals and all sorts of magnificent creatures.