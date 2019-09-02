The Missouri Department of Conservation is extending the fish gigging season by 15 days beginning this season.

The upcoming season will run from Sept. 15, 2019 through Feb. 15, 2020.

“Gigging is a type of spearing fish where participants use a long fork-like spear, or gig, rather than catching them with a hook and line. It is primarily a nighttime activity and is most effective in shallow, clear water. Some of the most popular places to gig are in the Ozarks, including the Current, Eleven Point, Meramec, Gasconade, and James rivers,” a press release said.

“Giggers usually stand at the bow of a flat-bottomed boat outfitted with a bright light and a rail to lean upon. They hold their fork-tipped spears over the surface of the water, and once they spot a fish, they gig it with their spears.”

The daily limit is 20 fish total. On the Current River from Cedar Grove to the Arkansas-state-line no more than five hogsuckers can be included in the daily limit. Game fish cannot be harvested by gigging. Giggers should identify fish prior to gigging so that game fish are not taken illegally.

Fish giggers must possess a valid fishing permit. Children age 15 and younger and adults 65 and older are exempt.





