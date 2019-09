A West Plains woman is in serious condition after an accident in Morgan County.

Matthew L. Ziegler, 40, was driving their 1981 Dodge Ram and attempted to make a U-Turn on Hwy TT. Wendy M. Ziegler, 44, opened her car door and fell out. Wendy struck head head upon landing out of the vehicle and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

Wendy was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.