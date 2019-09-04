The Chillicothe Area Arts Council partners with the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce to present Chautauqua in the park each year that includes a wide variety of entertainment, activities, artists, crafts and food and a farmer’s market.

The Arts Council provides the stage entertainment throughout the weekend, with the stage located in the center of the park.

“This year’s entertainment stage has a fantastic line-up of local and regional talent on both days of the festival,” Mary Lou VanDeventer, administrator of the Chillicothe Area Arts Council said. “The bands are all crowd favorites and bring lots of diversity in genres”.

Below is a schedule of performances, Saturday, shows will be between 10 a,.m., and 5:30 p.m.

Peppy Promenaders Square Dancers from Chillicothe. “They are exciting to watch as they share their mastery of the art of square dancing.,” VanDeventer said. “Their group includes dance lovers of all ages. The group will also host a booth in the “Traditional Arts Area” Saturday, where you can join in the fun.”

The Rock’N Country Variety Show is an area band performing a mix of classic and modern country, blues, gospel and pop standards from the twenties to today.

Saturation Point is a band featuring four talented musicians with roots in country music, rockabilly and 50s and 60s Rock’n Roll. “This group of fun-lovin’ fellas are really excited to take the Chautauqua Stage again to entertain their fans,” VanDeventer said,

Hollow Point has decades of combined experience under their belts and expertise in playing festivals and events all over the region.

Mic-O-Say Dancers from the Tribe of Mic-O-Say are members of the Boy Scouts of America. “These young men come from near and far to share their dances, the Mic-O-Say legends and their beautiful costumes,” VanDeventer said.

Sunday performances will begin at 10:15 a.m., and ebd at 3:15 p.m.

The Clin Campbell Family Band, from Bosworth is a Christian Bluegrass band, which includes mom, dad and seven children. Their music inspires and ministers the gospel through scripture and songs.

North ‘65 is a group of local musicians focusing on classic country, old-time Rock ‘n roll and gospel music. “Prepare to be entertained by this great group of talented folks—their performance promises good laughs and great music,’ VanDeventer said.

Rockabilly Trio, Katatonics, has been playing the music that was popular when the sound of “Go Kat Go!” could be heard around the world.

“The Traditional Arts Area is a great way to step “Back in Time” and enjoy the way things were done in by-gone days,” Katatonics said.

Zelma Cleaveland, coordinator, has been bringing artisans to this area for 20 years.

“People “in the old days” (as our kids like to tell us), did many things out of necessity and probably didn’t consider the far-reaching effects they would have. Every household tool and clothing was made by hand with many steps to the process and a lot of hard work to the end result. Even the tools they used to create had to be made,” Cleaveland said.

“As we fast-forward to our modern times, we realize all of this labor isn’t necessary, but at the same time, we admire our ancestors for having the imagination, skills, fortitude and desire for making things. The Traditional Arts area at Chautauqua has expanded over the past 20 years as the interest in these crafts has grown and more people are learning these skills to share with you.”

Cleveland said there are many things to learn and experience at the annual event.

“Do you know how clay is formed and made into useful kitchen ware? We can show you…Have you seen a broom created from a stick, wire, twine, and some specially grown plants for the sweeping end?

Can you imagine a world without color? All kinds of plants, insects, even shellfish have been used to make clothing more interesting. We can show you the magic of indigo as fabric and fiber emerge from the steaming pot in a funny green shade to gradually turn to the familiar blue we all know in blue jeans. How about madder root? Drop by to see what color this pot turns out. And our third color of the day comes from turmeric. Of course, we use it in cooling and there is a lot published about its health benefits, but color? Long before these uses, people were using it to add a little “sunshine” to their lives.

And people of the past did take some time for a little music, but many instruments were handmade and they didn’t need to plug into anything. Check out our dulcimer makers and try a tune of your own.

These are just a few of the talented artists we have in the “Traditional Arts” area this year. Some things you will be able to try for yourself, and others you may just want to watch and enjoy the process. This is an area for a little nostalgia, innovation and energy.”

The Mountain Amn Exhibit will also be located near the Traditional Arts Area and the Children’s area offers laser tag, inflatables, hair braiding, face painting, games and a petting zoo.

Shuttle service will be available from 10 a.m., through 4:45 p.m., Saturday only. Pick up will be at Citizens Bank and Trust parking lot, and drop off will be at Simpson Park's main entrance.

“This is always a great weekend for our community and for northwest Missouri,” Crystal Narr, executive director of the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce said. “We have over 100 vendors and thousands of attendees from several states and all over north, west and central Missouri”.

Events, food vendors and craft vendors will be ongoing in the park from 9 a.m., - 6 p.m., Saturday and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday.