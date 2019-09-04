Four die on Missouri highways over Labor Day

Four people died in traffic crashes during the 2019 Labor Day holiday weekend; compared to 11 last year. The 2019 counting period for the Labor Day holiday ran from 6 p.m., Friday, Aug.30, through 11:59 p.m., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.

The 2019 Labor Day Holiday Traffic Statistics include troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating; 309 traffic crashes; 107 injuries, four fatalities; 116 DWI; and 95 drug arrests. There were also 13 boat crashes; four boating injuries; 10 BWI arrests and 16 drug arrests on Missouri waterways.

Troopers investigated all four of the fatal traffic crashes over the 2019 Labor Day holiday weekend. Two fatal traffic crashes occurred in the Weldon Spring, area, and one fatal traffic crash occurred in the Macon and Rolla areas.

In the Macon area on Saturday, Aug. 31, Brandon T. Gramc, 22, Palmyra, died when the vehicle he was driving traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a utility pole and overturned. The crash occurred on Missouri Highway 168 west of Palmyra in Marion County. It is unknown whether or not Gramc was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Dr. Hemal Patel pronounced Gramc dead at Hannibal Regional Hospital. The Marion County Sheriff's Department and Palmyra Fire Department also responded.