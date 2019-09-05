Raylynn Moore, daughter of Jerry and Tracie Moore, competed in the 4-H & FFA Dog

Show on Aug. 12 at the Missouri State Fair with her dog Joy, a Golden Retriever. Moore and Joy participated in Beginner Novice Obedience as well as Novice Junior Showmanship and Novice 1st Year Rally.

Moore and Joy received High Point Beginner Novice Obedience and Overall High Point Obedience.

Moore is a member of the Southeast Linn 4-H Club in Marceline. This was her first year in 4-H and she participated in the dog, horse, guinea pig and photography projects. Moore and her family live east of Marceline in Chariton County on a farm where she keeps her dog and horses. She says her favorite part about 4-H is learning new things and meeting new friends and have lots of fun.