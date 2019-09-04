As Labor Day fades into the recent yesterday and the electoral political future looms on the near horizon, the so-called chattering classes openly ponder how the role and strength of Labor has changed in the era of Trump and what is the portent for the future?

A few things are clear. In recent decades, the economic strength of the wealthier employer class has grown compared to that of the workers they hire, and at the same time, the sheer numbers of voters in the working class makes their electoral importance increasingly significant.

One of the big stories underlying Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential victory was how he and the Republicans were able to peel away votes by convincing traditional labor-class Democrats political incumbents had failed to protect their interests. “Labor classes” increasingly include minorities and immigrants, comprising a growing bloc of potential voters Trump and the Republicans worry will support Democratic candidates.

Add this demographic phenomenon to the natural losses suffered by incumbents in off-year elections and you can imagine the nervousness felt on the political right.

More basic factors are of the most interest. Why should we care about the relative strengths of workers and employers, the poor and the rich? Is our system not based on the ability of each and every one of us to make our way in a competitive world? If so where do labor unions and laws fit in?

Most of us recognize the advantages enjoyed by the economically most powerful and the need for government rules aimed at leveling the naturally contentious and unfair relationship between labor and capital. But it’s also worthwhile for all of us to recognize the value of a strong aspiring sector wanting increasing income and the benefits that follow.

After all, where do the rest of us in the providing sector expect to find the customer base to sustain our own pleasant ways of life?

We often speak in a sort of abstract way about the need for a strong middle class without calculating how various socioeconomic classes will split the national and worldwide store of riches. We depend on democratic governance among nations to result in something approaching equity, but problems with this wish can be found in just a cursory consumption of daily news.

On this moment after Labor Day, we can say as a general rule the have-less classes remain behind, a drag on the larger economy. We all would be better off if they had more money to spend, but we don’t know how to safely and fairly bring that about. To be sure, various factions among us, often called political parties, believe they know how we should impose on other factions, but usually and thankfully these outposts of power are only able to make temporary advances armed with rhetoric rather than armies.

Change occurs when “have” classes cede modest gains to “have-nots.” We are in such a moment now and we should recognize its value.

HJW III

A society is moving toward dangerous ground when loyalty to the truth is seen as disloyalty to some supposedly higher interest.

Marilynne Robinson