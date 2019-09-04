The 43rd annual Great Pershing Balloon Derby

The 43rd annual Great Pershing Balloon Derby was held over Labor Day weekend in Brookfield this year with a total of 46 balloons, 10 of which were part of the US Women's National Hot Air Balloon Championships and 36 other balloons took part int he Green Hill Balloon Competition.

Scenes from above the launch site at the Maryon Preacher Memorial Launch Site east of Brookfield were taken from the ballon, Blue Thunder, owned by Layne Wolters, Holts Summit. Wolters, who has been flying for more than 20 years and grew up around ballooning, won the John Petrehn Memorial Cup on Saturday. His father, Jim Wolters is the pilot of the Missouri Lottery Ballon "Take a Chance II", which was also at the annual event this weekend.