A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 24 in which he drove into the back of a pickup truck.

The accident happened about 2:35 p.m. on U.S. 24 east of Winfrey Road near Buckner. Independence Police said an eastbound Honda motorcycle hit the back of a Ford F-250 pickup truck, and they continue to investigate the accident. The Ford driver, who was alone suffered minor injuries, while the man driving the motorcycle was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name has not been released, pending family notification.

‘