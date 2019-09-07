The City of Kirksville will conduct a “free chlorine conversion” at the city’s water treatment plant from Oct. 1 to 31, at the suggestion of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

“This water treatment process is normal throughout the United States and the state of Missouri,” a press release said. “It is used to ensure that the outer limits of the Adair County water supply are sanitized and provide quality tasting drinking water.”

The process will add 1 milligram of chlorine per liter of water for 30-45 days, providing additional disinfection and improving water quality and taste in the outer limits of the Adair County water system.

It will switch the disinfection process from chloramines (chlorine and ammonia) to free chlorine.

“You may notice a slight chlorine taste in your drinking water during this process, but most will not notice any change,” the release says. “If the water from your faucet appears cloudy, simply keep the water running for a few minutes and it will clear up.”

A chlorine smell is also common during the conversion period.

In a Q&A in the press release, the city said the process is safe and poses no health risks. If you are out of water or have extremely low pressure, contact Public Works or the Adair County Public Water Supply District. If your water pressure is lower than normal during the process, the city asks for patience as it should return to normal after the flushing process.

Additionally, if your water is discolored the city said it would be best to not wash clothing during that time, and wait for the water to clear.

For more information, call (660) 627-1291.