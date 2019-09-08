Leading up to the 45th annual Red Barn Arts and Crafts Festival the Daily Express will feature individual artists and crafters who will be at the event.

This week’s Express Eight is with Jennet Marshall, a crafter from Platte City, Mo., who makes doll clothes and accessories.

Why did you choose to focus on clothing and accessories for dolls?

I started sewing doll clothes when my two granddaughters received their first American Girl dolls and their allowance did not go far enough for them to purchase the expensive outfits, so grandma to the rescue. About six months later after 9/11 I was laid off from my job until business picked up and my daughter suggested I start sewing the clothes to sell. That fall I signed up for three craft shows at a school and two at local churches. Amazed, I did quite well, again I think it was because I was so much more reasonable than the real thing. That was 17 years ago.

What can you tell us about the production process?

I am always on the lookout for bargains on fabric so I can still make a small profit as well as keep the outfits affordable for young girls to be able to purchase with their allowances. It is so rewarding to see young girls shop and learn to budget their funds. I make individual pieces so they can mix and match as they like instead of me matching pieces. Sometimes the pieces they match together can be quite funny, but it is their creative minds working. I try to not make more than five or six of each piece so my inventory is always changing and it helps for returning customers not to find the same thing each season.

And how about the creative process?

My creative ideas usually come from the two granddaughters that started the venture. Both just graduating from college, they always update me on current fashion for the younger audiences and I try to make my outfits accordingly. It was a challenge when they wanted me to do the Renaissance Festival as I did not even know what Steam Punk was, little lone sew an outfit for it.

You’ve done Red Barn before. What made you want to come back?

Yes, last year was my first time attending. A crafter from the Amelia Earhart Festival, that is held in July, had suggested for three years that I must do this show as it was one of their best and must say it was one of my best shows ever. I actually spent my summers in Kirksville growing up, my grandparents lived there and her sister owned a farm just behind the high school where two cousins still live.

When you aren’t working on these crafts or attending a festival, what occupies your time?

In my spare time I volunteer at an organization here in Platte City that takes donations and sells them (somewhat like Goodwill) with 97% of the proceeds going back into the community to fund 21 apartments for abused women, couch surfing kids, homeless, etc. It is a wonderful organization and very rewarding. Then there is travel, my husband and I love to travel the world. We just returned Sunday from Barcelona, Spain where we did a seven-day cruise. We have been lucky enough to have traveled to 109 countries in our 53 years of marriage.