The bridge in Macon County on Route PP at Winn Branch located one mile west of Route V near Macon has re-opened, ahead of schedule, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The roadway has been closed since the end of June for a bridge replacement project. The new bridge, built by Bleigh Construction Company of Palmyra, is 24 feet wide, which is 4 feet wider than the old one. The cost of the project was $503,626.