Bucklin American Legion Post 57 presented flags to local students in memory of Sept. 11.

Wednesday morning, Sept. 11, 2019, members of the Bucklin American Legion Post 57, met students as they arrived at Bucklin R-II School and presented them a 4x6 inch American flag in honor of those who died on Sept. 11, 2018, during the terror attacks. Bucklin Post 57 Commander Wayne Kitchen is shown presenting 9-11-01 commemorative flags to students.