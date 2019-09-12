According to an accident report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) two local residents were involved in a traffic crash and another was arrested, according to an arrest report from the MSHP.

According to an accident report at about 1:35 p.m., on Sept. 11, on July Avenue, one mile east of Jamesport John C Lefler, 34, Trenton, was driving a 1997 International south on 330th Street when the vehicle entered the intersection and was hit by a 2012 Chevrolet driven by Jack R. Prescott, 61, Jamesport. According to the report, both were wearing seatbelts. Prescott received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The patrol also reported arresting 21-year-old Jakobi N. Welch at about 12:45 a.m., on Sept. 12 in Livingston County for an alleged misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on a non-moving traffic violation from Grundy County. He was taken to the Livingston County Sheriff's Department.