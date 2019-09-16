Ben Heilman throws 4 TDs as Devils Lake go on the road and beat Watford City.

Sophomore quarterback Ben Heilman went 9-for-12 passing and threw for 132 yards and four touchdowns and the Devils Lake Firebirds piled up 343 yards of total offense in their 42-0 win over the Watford City Wolves Friday, Sept. 13.

Heilman threw three touchdown passes of 13, 14 and 6 yards to Austin Devier. Devier finished with seven catches for 81 yards. The Firebirds led 35-0 at halftime and Joesph Frelich added a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for Devils Lake which improved 2-1 as it heads into its homecoming game with No. 2 St. Mary's, which lost No. 1 Hillsboro/Central Valley on Friday.

Robby Serumgard the Firebirds with six tackles.

Watford City (0-3) was held to just 57 yards of total offense. Kanyon Tschetter, Dakota Cluchie and Ryan LaMonde all had four tackles apiece for the Wolves.

Devils Lake at Watford City box score

Devils Lake 16 19 7 0 — 42

Watford City 0 0 0 0 — 0

First Quarter

DL — Devier 13 pass from Heilman (Heilman run), 8:42.

DL — Andrews 21 pass from Heilman (Frelich run), 4:42.

Second Quarter

DL — Ohma 1 run (Serumgard kick), 9:36.

DL — Devier 14 pass from Heilman (Serumgard kick), 2:32

DL — Devier 6 pass from Heilman (run failed), :19.

Third Quarter

DL — Frelich 2 run (Serumgard kick), :22.

Nelson County 56,

North Star 8

Jeremiah Hill returned the second half opening kickoff for the lone score for the Bearcats who fell to 0-4 for the season.

The Chargers, who were led by Roman Steffan, improved to 2-2.

Other scores from Friday, Sept. 13

Class A

No. 1 Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 40, Rugby 6

9-Man

St. John 76, Benson County 20

Volleyball

Abby Johnson had 34 digs, Hope Schumacker had five kills, 25 digs and three aces and Olivia Elfman had 28 assists and 15 digs as the Devils Lake Firebirds defeated Wahpeton 25-18, 25-18, 25-15 on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Autumn Thompson, Jes Mertens and Rachel Dahlen all had seven kills for the Firebirds (4-7, 3-2 Eastern Dakota Conference) who are on two-game winning streak. Dahlen also had three blocks.

Kylie Storo and Christa Habiger had six kills and five digs each for the Huskies (1-12, 0-6).