According to online records, the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) worked and responded to several accidents involving area residents this weekend and arrested one woman, April R. Montgomery for alleged DWI.

At 9:40 a.m., on Sept. 12, records show troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident in Clay County on Interstate 35 south at mile marker 25.6. According to the report Nathan A. Cornell, 43, Holt, was driving a 2012 Dodge 1500 when he slowed for traffic and was struck from behind by a 2000 International driven by Nathan R. Whitney, 36, Chula.

According to the report both men were wearing seatbelts. Cornell was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

An accident in Spickard sent two people to the hospital. According to the online report troopers responded to an accident at 6 p.m., on Sept. 14 at 3rd and Liberty streets in Spciakrd when Hunter D. Krawitz, 19, Spickard, failed to stop at a stop sign as he was driving a Honda Sport Track south on Third Street and was struck on the passenger side by a 2013 Chevy Cruze headed east on Liberty Street driven by 22-year-old Austin H. Whitney, Trenton. The Honda overturned, landing on its top, in the intersection. According to reports neither Krawitz, or a passenger, Heather L. Ragle, 21, Altamont, were wearing seatbelts. Both reported moderate injuries and were taken to Wright Memorial Hospital for treatment.

In Macon County, on Sept. 14 at 10: 46 p.m., troopers arrested April R. Montgomery, 33, Chillicothe, and charged her with alleged DWI and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway, according to an online arrest report. Montgomery was taken to Macon County Jail and was later released.

Shirley J. Ragan, 52, Trenton, was involved in an accident at 6:34 a.m., on Sept. 16 after striking a deer on Highway 5 in Sullivan County, four miles north of Milan, according to an accident report from the MSHP. She received minor injuries and was taken to Sullivan County Hospital by ambulance.