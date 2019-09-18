Fire crews were on the scene for seven hours Tuesday,

A building located at 1401 Washington Street is considered a total loss following a Tuesday evening fire. According to a press release from Fire Chief Eric Reeter the Chillicothe Fire Department (CFD) received a call at about 5:01 p.m., Tuesday and responded to 1401 Washington Street at 5:07 p.m. and began fighting the fire.

“We were dispatched to a structure fire at a building behind the old Cookes Sales building at 1401 Washington St. Upon arrival we observed heavy fire conditions near the center of a metal garage storage building,” Reeter said.”Due to the heavy fire load and the amount of fire present on arrival we decided to take a defensive fire attack and deemed the structure unsafe for personnel to enter.”

CFD responded with Engine 1, Engine 2 and Ladder truck 2. As a result, Reeter requested and received mutual aid from the Trenton Fire Department, which provided a ladder truck that was placed on stand-by status at the CFD since all CFD apparatus was in use.

“The extreme temperature and heat index in combination with the intense heat of the fire resulted in four CFD personnel receiving IV fluids on the scene for dehydration,” Reeter said. One member of the CFD was transported to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment of heat exhaustion.

Reeter estimated that approximately 100,00 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire. The building, which was being used by an internet sales company and contents, including merchandise, was a total loss. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Crews remained on the scene for seven hours.

The Trenton Fire Department provided five personnel to assist with extinguishing the fire, and as many as five officers from the Chillicothe Police Department assisted with traffic control on Washington Street since at times traffic was down to one lane running north and south through the area.

