Four people, including a Marceline resident, were treated for injuries following a Sept. 18 accident.

According to recent online reports from the Missouri State highway Patrol (MSHP) two arrests were made in Livingston County, including a Chillicothe man and four people were injured in a Ray County accident.

At 9:18 p.m., on Sept. 18, troopers reportedly arrested 30-year-old, Seth A. Turbyfill, Chillicothe, in Livingston County for alleged felony unlawful possession of a firearm; DWI - drugs; speeding; and failure to wear a seatbelt. He was taken to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail and released after a 24-hour hold, according to the report.

At about 6:10 p.m., on Sept. 18, troopers responded to an accident at Route B and E. 224th Street after Cody A. Laws, 29, Bucklin, was driving a 2002 Mitsubishi north when he crested a hill and struck the passenger side of a 2011 Nissan driven by Stephanie K. Peuker, 31, Westmore, Kan., on the passenger side.

The accident reports indicated four people received injuries during the accident, though all were wearing seat belts. A passenger in Laws vehicle, Christian M Hayes, 28, Marceline, was taken to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.

Peuker and two passengers in her vehicle were all taken to Ray County Memorial Hospital by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries. Others transported from her vehicle, by ambulance, for treatment of minor injuries, include a 3-year-old male and Lorraine D. Bounds, 52, Westmore, Kan.

Troopers also arrested Kevin J. Watson, 24, Lake Lotawana, Mo., at about 12:41 am., on Sept 17 in Livingston County for alleged DWI - prior offender and for allegedly exceeding the posted speed limit. He was taken to the Livingston County Sheriff's office and released, according to the report.