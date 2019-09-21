Three people were injured early Friday evening in single car accident in Howard County just south of Fayette and the driver was arrested on suspicion of felony driving while intoxicated, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

Dennis Shannon, 41, of New Franklin, was driving south on Route DD, about a quarter of a mile south of Highway 5, when his 2012 Nissan Frontier ran off the right side of the road. When Shannon attempted to regain control of the vehicle, he ran off the left side of the road and struck a group of trees, the patrol reported.

Dennis Shannon suffered moderate injuries. A passenger, Shaun Shannnon, 44, of Franklin, suffered serious injuries, as did a second passenger, George Thomas, 42, of Fayette. Thomas was taken by helicopter to University of Missouri Hospital in Columba. Dennis Shannon and Shaun Shannon were transported by ambulance to MU Hospital, the patrol reported.

Dennis Shannon was arrested by the patrol and released for medical treatment. In addition to felony driving while intoxicated that involves serious injuries, Shannon was also cited for suspicion of two counts of second degree assault and careless and imprudent driving.