Route 10 in Carrollton reopens

According to a press release from The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), Missouri Route 10 reopened Tuesday afternoon, after the return of high water across the road briefly closed the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation closed Missouri Route 10 Monday west of Carrollton between County Road 191 and County Road 231. After the water receded Tuesday, crews were able to reopen the route to all traffic.

MoDOT is urging everyone to closely monitor conditions in their area, heed all evacuation notices, and never enter a water-covered roadway or drive around barricades. Just a few inches of floodwaters can force a vehicle off the roadway. In addition, it is not uncommon for roadways and shoulders to be damaged when flooded, creating unsafe conditions for motorists

Flooding may occur with little or no notice, the press release reads. Even though drivers may have a planned route, they may come upon water-covered roads. Missouri Department of Transportation crews and our partners are monitoring road conditions closely, but floodwaters can rise quickly, before our crews and other emergency services are able to place barricades across the roadway.

If anyone comes upon a flooded roadway without barricades, MoDOT reminds them do not drive through the water. Pull over to a safe location and call the MoDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service line at 888 ASK MODOT (1-888-275-6636) to report it.

For the most up-to-date information on this flooding event, visit:

www.modot.org/2019-northwest-missouri-flooding

www.traveler.modot.org/map or download MoDOT’s smartphone app