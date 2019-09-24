Three people have been arrested following a drug bust in Brookfield on Sept. 20.

According to the North Missouri Drug Task Force, on Sept. 20 they executed a search warrant at a Brookfield residence where three suspects were ultimately arrested and charged with alleged drug crimes.

The trio were arrested after the search warrant was obtained following multiple controlled buys by the task force, in Brookfield over the last month.

North Missouri Drug Task Force found multiple baggies of methamphetamine and a large number of prescription pills, on the property.

Maegan Knouse, 37, Brookfield, Dakotah Terrell, 25, Brookfield and 39-year-old Jeremiah Johnson, Kansas City were all arrested.

Terrell and Knouse were facing multiple alleged felony delivery of controlled substance charges as well as endangering the welfare of a child. Johnson is charged with alleged felony possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.

They were all taken to the Macon County jail, where they remained at the time of publication.