the opening of the Linn County E-911 Center means a few changes for Brookfield residents, after hours.

The new Linn County E-911 Center is now open.

The center, located at 110 W. Ira St., in Marceline is in the old Saint Francis Hospital and includes communications operations, meeting rooms, kitchen, dispatch center, sleeping rooms for dispatchers and a full kitchen.

The center's meeting room is used for the month E911 board meetings, training and can be used as an Emergency Operations Command Center for Linn County, should the need arise.

Upon completion, the state-of-the-art dispatch center will include GIS mapping data application, computer-aided dispatch and technology. The new 180-foot antenna tower allows for communication with all emergency service agencies and law enforcement in Linn County and with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and state emergency management.

Local residents are urged to call 911 for emergency services; Brookfield residents should call 660-258-3385; and Marceline residents should call 660-376-2242, for non-emergency matters.

Starting Friday, the Brookfield Police Department and City Hall will no longer be open for walk-in traffic starting Sept. 27.

In a press release, Brookfield Police Department said there will be a call box on the right side of the rear door of the police department, which will call the 911 center and allow a police officer to be dispatched to that location.

Linn County E-911 board meetings are every third Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at central dispatch located at 110 W. Ira St. Central dispatch has a website, www.linncounty911.com and a Facebook page.