Macon County bridge work will begin Monday.

Weather permitting, MoDOT will be doing work on the following routes in Macon County, according to a press release from the agency.

U.S. Route 36 eastbound - Sept. 30, the road will be reduced to one lane from Longbranch Lake Road to U.S. Route 63 for work on the Gantz Street Bridge. Work will be completed between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. that day. There will be a 15 ft. width restriction in place.

Missouri Route 156 - Oct. 9, the road will be closed from Macon Street to Macon County Route CC for a culvert replacement. Work will be completed between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. that day.

For the closure, motorists will need to use alternate routes during this time. Please use caution and remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel, and put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

Again, this work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map. You can also visit us online at www.modot.org/northeast.