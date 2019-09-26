Three area women have been arrested this week by the MSHP, all are facing drug charges.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol online arrest reports show troopers arrested three area women earlier this week, including one for two counts of felony endangering the welfare of a child.

At about 7:48 a.m., on Sept. 23, troopers arrested Melissa J. Harper, 32, Hamilton, in Dekalb County for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance; unlawful use of drug paraphernalia; speeding and for having no insurance. She was taken to Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail and was released after a 24-hour hold, according to reports.

At 11:31 p.m., on Sept. 24, in Daviess County, troopers reportedly arrested Ginny M. Klitzing, 35, Trenton, for alleged class B misdemeanor DWI - drugs; failure to drive on the right half of the roadway; possession of drug paraphernalia; two counts of felony endangering the welfare of a child; and felony possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail and released after a 24-hour hold, according to patrol reports.

Troopers in Lafayette County arrested Elizabeth M. Ashenfelter, 24, Bevier, at about 11:50 p.m., Sept. 24 for a felony Macon County warrant and for alleged possession of up to 10 grams of marijuana; use of drug paraphernalia, according to online records. She was taken to the Lafayette County Jail.