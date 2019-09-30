According to online records from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to several area accidents, including a man being seriously injured after his vehicle rolled over him. Records also show several area residents were arrested by troopers.

At about 10:10 p.m., on Sept. 27, Jennifer J. Simons, 48, Chillicothe, was driving a 2005 PT Cruiser westbound on Highway 36 at Mooresville when the right wheels edged off of the roadway and into the median. Simmons then overcorrected and the vehicle went back across the highway and off the north side, struck an embankment and overturned once before the vehicle came to rest on its wheels. Simmons was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the patrol’s report. She received minor injuries and was taken to Hedrick Medical Center by ambulance for treatment.

According to online arrest reports, troopers arrested Aundrea R. Whiteley, 52, Gallatin, at about 4:04 p.m., on Sept. 28 for a misdemeanor Daviess County warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid drivers license and for allegedly having no insurance. She was taken to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail.

Brett A. Neal, 30, Meadville, was arrested by troopers at 8:25 p.m., on Sept. 28 in Linn County for alleged DWI, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in an accident. He was later released, according to the patrol’s report.

On Sept. 28, at about 7 p.m., in Caldwell County at Highway A, two miles south of Braymer, Troy M. Payne, 51, Oak Grove, crossed the center line in a 2015 Chevy Silverado and sideswiped a northbound 2013 Dodge Avenger driven by Sam J. Wright, 22, Braymer.

According to the report, Payne was not wearing a seatbelt and received minor injuries and was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. Wright’s infant son was in the vehicle, and according to the report, “was spared serious injuries by being properly secured in a child safety seat.”

Troopers arrested Bryan M. Flemming, 34, Chillicothe, at about 11 a.m., on Sept. 29 for a misdemeanor Clinton County warrant. He was taken to Clinton County Jail, according to the patrol’s online report.

At 3:03 p.m. on Sept. 29, another accident occurred on Route A in Caldwell County, just south of Braymer. Albert W. Weeks, 53, Braymer, was attempting to get in a 1990 Ford F150 when the vehicle began to roll down the hill and he fell out and was then run over. He received serious injuries and was taken by LifeFlight Eagle to Truman Medical Center for treatment.