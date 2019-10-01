Several roads across the local and surrounding areas are still closed due to flooding, with more rain expected these closures could last for several days, and transportation officials with the Missouri Department of Transportation expect more roads to be added to the closures list.

With river levels up across the area, there are a few flooded roads.

In Livingston County, Route K is closed east of Chula at Medicine Creek.

The three road closures in Grundy County include: Route E east of Laredo Route A, west of US Highway 65; and Route V north of Laredo.

Linn County's Route C is closed from Route Y to CC.

Closures in Daviess County include: Route AA closed from Route T to Route Z; US Highway 69 from Pattonsburg to Route DD; Route Z from Pattonsburg west to Route D; Route T from 145th Street to US Highway 69; and Route B is closed from Highway 13 to Route K.

Road closures in Chariton County include: Route 129, from Route O to Colley Road;Route J south of Agee Avenue; and Route M from the Grand River to Schluter Avenue.

MoDOT warns that that with flash flooding, roads can be closed or reopened on short notice. To see the most up-to-date list of known roadways closed due to flooding, travelers have a few options:

MoDOT’s App: Search “MoDOT Traveler Information” in your app store

MoDOT’s online Traveler Information Map, found at: http://traveler.modot.org/map/

Text report of flooded roads, sortable by county: http://traveler.modot.org/report/modottext.aspx?type=flood

MoDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service line: 888 ASK MODOT (1-888-275-6636)

MoDOT reminds motorists to stay alert and to not drive through any water over the roadway. It only takes six inches of water to lose control of your vehicle and possibly be swept into rising floodwaters. For more facts and tips, visit https://www.modot.org/current-flood-information.

Any time there is water over the roadway, there may be unseen damage to the road surface below. Do not drive through water over a roadway or around construction barricades. MoDOT encourages all motorists to Turn Around! Don’t Drown!

To report a roadway with water on it, please call the 24-hour Customer Service line at 888 ASK MODOT (1-888-275-6636).

For information about the ongoing flooding closures and mobility restoration efforts from the spring floods, please visit the 2019 Northwest Missouri Flooding web page: https://www.modot.org/2019-northwest-missouri-flooding.