St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Marceline is sponsoring a “Parish Mission” beginning on Sunday, Oct. 20. There will be five consecutive evenings of prayer, singing and reflection in response to the preaching of Fr. Peter Schavitz, C.Ss.R., a Redemptorist priest originally from Chicago, IL. He will actually be preaching the sermons at 5:30 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Brookfield Immaculate Conception Church and at the 7:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Masses on Sunday, Oct. 20, at St. Bonaventure in Marceline and the 9 a.m. Mass on Oct. 20 in Brookfield. The Redemptorists have a long history of preaching parish missions in the United States.

The Parish Mission is an extraordinary preaching event. God’s Word is proclaimed through the Bible and through the life, learning and personal experience of the preacher. The Parish Mission begins Sunday, Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m. and continues each of the next four evenings, ending on Thursday evening.

The themes, symbols, topics and goals of the preaching and reflections and renewal is different each evening. There will be an opportunity for Confessions on Tuesday and Mass will be celebrated on Thursday.

All members of area parishes and all Christians in the area are invited to attend any or all of the Parish Mission.

There will be snacks, drinks and fellowship each evening after the service in Fr. McCartan Memorial School multipurpose room. There will be babysitting provided for the families that need it.