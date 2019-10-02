Flooding has once again closed U.S Highway 65 from U.S. Highway 24 in Carrollton across the Missouri River to Waverly, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).

MoDOT is urging everyone to closely monitor conditions in their area and never enter a water-covered roadway or drive around barricades. Just a few inches of flood waters can force a vehicle off the roadway. In addition, it is not uncommon for roadways and shoulders to be damaged when flooded, creating unsafe conditions for motorists.

For the most up-to-date information on this flooding event, visit:

www.modot.org/2019-northwest-missouri-flooding www.traveler.modot.org/map or download MoDOT’s smartphone app.