First Presbyterian Church of Independence is offering a series of Open Table informational gatherings designed to meet the needs of community members. Next Thursday's gathering at 1 p.m. in Westminster Hall, 417 W. Lexington Ave., will focus on home repair resources and winterization. Dessert and beverages will be served. Register at 816-252-6662 or www.fpindep.org to ensure enough food.

Future gatherings include the Truman Heartland Community for All Ages Coalition, readying our communities for the next generation of retirees, set for 1 p.m., Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. On Dec. 12, also at 1 p.m., the presentation will focus on senior living options.

Beginning in January, the gatherings will be at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, when topics will include young life Christian ministries on Jan. 8, mobile phones and other tech tips on Feb. 12, neighborhood safety on March 11 and cooking kid-friendly meals and cooking for one on April 8.

