the work will begin in 2020.

Route C in the city of Bevier will receive new pavement, storm sewer, curb and gutter and new sidewalks along Route C from the BNSF railroad to North Street next year, bringing this section of road into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). Missouri Route 149 in New Cambria, from Trailer Court Lane to Delmar Place also will receive sidewalks in 2020. The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded these projects last week to Pavement Solutions for $1,161370.

A specific date for construction to begin will be determined after a preconstruction conference, the press release stated.