A City Council majority Monday endorsed an earlier recommendation by some of its members that all Independence Power & Light ratepayers receive the 6 percent rate cut the council has previously approved and not see a rate increase for at least five years.

The Council Utilities Rate Committee, which consists of Mayor Eileen Weir and council members Mike Huff and Tom Van Camp and has met several times over the past months, also recommended consolidating rates into five classes, having a fuel cost adjustment and three possible riders with rates and maintain IPL's current license tax on gross receipts at 9.08 percent. All recommendations would be effective July 1, 2020.

Their full recommendation received a thumbs-up last month from the Public Utilities Advisory Board.

The council had already approved across-the-board rate cuts of 2 percent and then another 4 percent within the last 10 months, while Burns & McDonnell conducted a rate study that still isn't 100 percent complete. In a preliminary revealing in August, the consultant company said it would consolidate IPL's current 22 rate classes to 12 and had built rates based on a 6 percent reduction in rate revenue. As such, some ratepayers might not realize a 6 percent cut. With Monday's resolution, the council aimed to clear that up.

City Manager Zach Walker said he plans for the council to have the completed study, with actual recommended rates, next month.

“This provides the missing pieces,” he said.

Council Members Karen DeLuccie and Scott Roberson voted in dissention. DeLuccie said she was fine with the 6 percent point but thought the rest warranted some further discussion.

“I broke my crystal ball. I can't tell you what next year's going to hold for us,” she said. “I think this ties the hands of future councils.”

“We have to keep our bond rating. Right now we're a good bet; we have good equipment.”

Roberson said the one-page document still left some questions and wondered if the 6 percent might not go far enough to help draw more businesses to the city.

“I think this is a wing and a prayer and a hope and a dream,” he said. “I hope that it works, but I'm not willing to vote on a hope.”

“This is a very, very simplified version for what we want,” he said. “It doesn't have fleshed out what we want to recommend.”

Roberson later asked Walker to have Burns & McDonnell provide an estimate on how much less revenue IPL would receive with the completed rate reductions.

Weir said the full recommendation was in response to questions Burns & McDonnell had, either through the council or with staff.

“We didn't seek to analyze the entire study,” she said. “They asked us to give them some direction.”

She pointed out that some ratepayers could end up with more than a 6 percent rate cut when all's said and done.

The sub-committee's five recommended classes are residential, commercial and industrial, large general service, large power and lighting. That recommendation, which Weir said they pulled from the Sawvel cost of service and rate study in May 2015, includes 12 rate schedules among those five classes. Weir said it's similar to what Burns & McDonnell initially presented.

Weir later emphasized that she wants the power utility to the be the most competitive in the region.

“Our work is not done, but this is a major step forward,” she said.

E-cigarettes added to smoking ban

The council Monday voted unanimously to add e-cigarettes to the city's smoking ban for public places and places of employment.

Specifically, the ordinance expanded the definition of smoking to include vapor products and alternative nicotine delivery devices. When the city passed Tobacco 21 a few years ago, it included vaping and alternative nicotine devices as banned for purchase by people under the age of 21.