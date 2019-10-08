The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is seeking tips on burglary and theft of tools and equipment from private property located in the area of E. Polk Street, which was reported to the department on Sept. 23. Among other items, the burglary/theft included at least the following property: DW chop saw, window air conditioner; various extension cords; Makita cordless drill set; toolbox with variety of hand tools, Stihl weedeater, bag(s) of insulation, green bin of screws, wood glue, stud finder, Porter Cable red-colored 5 gallon air compressor, air hose and nozzle, sheetrock tools and two gallons of compound, sheetrock square, 12" 100 teeth saw blade, 2.5 gallon gas can, extra-long screwdriver, variety caulking and adhesive, plumbing supplies, pipe sealer, pex tubing and Teflon tape, paintbrush, paint thinner and quart custom paint aluminum folding square, various masking tape, plastic, soaps and cleaners, 2-foot Bostich level, small steel square, wire Broom and sire electric strippers, cabinet door knobs and various other smaller items.

Sheriff Steve Cox said, the person(s) responsible had forced entry into the home which was not occupied at the time of the incident.

Any tips can be sent through our website at www.livcoso.org or by calling the LCSO at 660-646-0515 or dispatch at 660-646-2121.