The Shooting Sports Club at North Central Missouri College 9NCMC0 hosted a trap shooting competition against State Fair Community College on Oct. 9, at the Trenton Trap and Skeet Range. Fifteen participants from State Fair CC were matched against eleven for NCMC. The event consisted of 50 targets from the 16-yard line, 25 targets based on the shooter’s handicapped score, and overall total hit.

NCMC’s top five shooters overall had a total of 302 while the total for State Fair’s top five shooters was 290. The individual winner and top shooter for the overall total hit was Gannon Shatto from NCMC who shot 65/75. Gannon shot 49/50 from the 16-yard line including a perfect round of 25.

“Our club always enjoys our competitions against State Fair. We’ll be at their range in the spring for another event,” stated Jason Helton, co-advisor of the NCMC Shooting Sports Club. “We’ll continue with our weekly practices for another month or so until November 13 when we are planning to host a match against Northwest Missouri State University.”

Members of the NCMC Shooting Sports Club who participated in the Oct. 9 competition were: Gannon Shatto, Ethan Hayes, Seth McMullin, Cole Wolf, Stetson Klise, Cheyanne Blanchard, Brady Farris, Zack Davis, Declan Schweizer, TJ Hudlemeyer, and Tyson McCrary. Rustin Jumps is a co-advisor of the club.