Oct. 17

Adult Flu Shot Clinic: 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., at the Linn County Health Department. This clinic is only for those 18 and older. Call 660-258-7251 to schedule an appointment for those 17 and under.

Oct. 19

Marceline: Stroll thru the Decades: Dinner and Entertainment, call 660-376-3223, for more information. Uptown Farms Night Maze, call 660-541-0468, for more information

Oct. 22

Brookfield City Council Meeting, all 660-258-3377, for more information

Oct. 25

The Bootleggers at Sumner Goose Festival, call 660-946-4495, for more information.

Oct. 26

Sumner Wild Goose Festival, call 660-788-2491, for more information. Marceline Trick-or-Trot Splash and Dash, call 660-376-2332, for more information; and Moms Breaking the Silence Inaugural Dinner & Auction, call 660-734-1159, for more information.

Oct. 27

Uptown Farms Dog Days at the Maze, call 660-541-0468, for more information.

Nov. 2

YMCA Annual Auction & Dinner, call 660-258-2388, for more information.

Nov. 5

Marceline Bluk Collection. Marceline residents and customers of Advanced Disposal must-have Items curbside no later than 6 a.m. Items not accepted include hazardous waste, construction debris/materials, appliances and tires. Residents can place televisions, furniture, light fixtures, large toys and artificial Christmas trees for pick-up. Call 800-776-7652 for more information.

Nov. 16

Laclede Sportsman’s Club benefit for Roy and Linda Forbis, 4 p.m., Lambert Building in Laclede. Fried fish of hamburger and fries, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread, coffee, tea, water. Live auction at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 19

Brookfield Community Forum, call 660-258-7255, for more information.

Nov. 25

Ladies Night Out Holiday Style, call 660-258-7255, for more information.

Nov. 26

Brookfield City Council Meeting, call 660-258-3377, for more information.

