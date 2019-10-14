The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s online reports show a recent accident that injured several people and the arrests of two individuals.

According to the online records, troopers responded to an accident at 9:30 a.m., on Oct. 14 in Chariton County on U.S. Highway 24, three miles west of Keyestvlle. Makalya D. Bowlen, 21, Carrollton, was driving a 2007 Trailblazer when she ran off the side of the road, hitting the ground and then overturning. She was taken by ambulance to Fitzgibbobns Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

Several people were injured in an accident at 8:09 a.m., on Oct. 11 at the Marceline Junction at Highway 5 and u/S. Highway 36. According to the report Nichole R. Rusow, 40, Archie, was driving east when she was driving a 2019 GMC Yukon across Highway 5 from one ramp to another, when the vehicle was struck in the side by a 2014 Ford F150 driven by James B. Jordan, 41, Marceline.

According to the report, neither Rusow or Jordan reported injuries. However several passengers int he Rusrow vehicle did report injuries. According to the report Angela B. Moss, 43, Adrain, received minor injuries and was taken to Pershing Medical Center along with Hannah I. Rurow, Archie. Both received minor injuries. A 6-year old female juvenile from Adrain recveed serious injuries. She was first taken tot he Pershing Medical Center and then to the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Cheyenne N. Beaty, 23, Milan, was arrested in Sullivan County at about 4:58 p.m., on oct. 11 for possession of 10 grams or less of marihuana and for driving with no drivers license. She was taken tot he Sullivan County Jail and released.

Troopers also arrested Clifford Jennings, 34, Macon, in Monroe County at about 6 p.m., on Oct. 10 on a felony Macon County warrant for felony leaving the scene of an accident.