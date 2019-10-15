Backs out of plea deal

A court case related to the death of a Moberly woman is being extended again, more than two years after her death, after the accused backed out of a plea deal Oct. 9.

Danny Bowen, 39, is facing five felonies, first-degree involuntary manslaughter and four counts of first-degree child endangerment without sexual contact, after a June 2017 car accident that killed Nicole Ashbaker and injured Bowen and four children.

Ashbaker died June 10, 2017 after her Chevrolet Suburban went off the road and flipped on Route C near Huntsville. Bowen, who was sitting in the passenger’s seat, and four children in the back seats sustained injuries in the crash.

Bowen reportedly told Missouri State Highway Patrol officers that he had been on his cellphone at the time of the crash and that Ashbaker swerved to avoid hitting a rabbit on the road. However, one of the children in the backseat later told investigators at the Rainbow House in Columbia that Bowen and Ashbaker had been arguing before the crash, according to court documents. Another child involved in the accident reportedly told investigators that Bowen had been hitting Ashbaker before the crash and that he caused the accident by attempting to grab the steering wheel.

Charges were initially filed against Bowen and later dropped while former Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Fusselman awaited reports from the highway patrol. Charges were later refiled in January 2018.

A disposition hearing was scheduled for Oct. 9. He was expected to accept a plea deal at that hearing, but Bowen, through his attorney, requested that his case be brought to trial.

“It was anticipated Mr. Bowen may enter a guilty plea, but we are now setting the case for trial,” Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford wrote in an email. “I do not know the reason why Mr. Bowen chose to take his case to trial, other than wanting to exercise his right to a trial.”

Luntsford could not comment on the details of the proposed plea deal. Kevin O’Brien, Bowen’s attorney, did not respond to calls or emails seeking comment about Bowen’s decision to bring the case to trial.

Bowen will appear again in court Oct. 30 for a trial setting. A trial was initially scheduled Aug. 23, before he considered the plea deal.

ecliburn@moberlymonitor.com