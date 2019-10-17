Flooding which began in the spring of 2019 has damaged many Northwest Missouri highways, including Route 41 from U.S. Route 24 to Waverly. Repair efforts to Route 41, led by contractors from H.B. Construction Company, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), began last week. Repairs were completed while the road remained open to one lane of traffic with temporary signals directing motorists through the damaged area.

According to a press release from MoDOT the road is now open to two-way traffic. Any remaining work to be done should have minimal impact to the traveling public.