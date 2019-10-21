Are you a lady landowner? Join MU Extension and the Linn and Sullivan County Soil and Water

Conservation Districts for the Lady Landowner Workshop from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Nov.8 at the

Browning Community Center (located at the intersection of Highway 5 and Route MM)

MU Extension Specialist will talk about cover crops during the morning session. Valerie Tate, will talk about growing them and Jenna Monnig, will talk about grazing them. That will be followed by program updates from the local staff of the Soil and Water Conservation Districts, the Natural Resource Conservation Service, the Missouri Department of Conservation, Quail Forever and the USDA Farm Service Agency.

The afternoon program includes basic information about farm leases with MU Extension Ag Business Specialist Darla Campbell. Participants will get to create an autumn floral arrangement to take home with Jennifer Schutter, MU horticulture specialist.

For more information or to register for this free program, which includes lunch, call the MU Extension office in Linneus at 660-895-5123 or email tatev@missouri.edu by Friday, Nov 1. MU Extension programs are open to all.