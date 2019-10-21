Recent reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol include several arrests and a one-vehicle fatality accident.

Troopers arrested Michelle R. Kiser, 47, Chillicothe at 8:20 a.m., on Oct. 19 in Dekalb county for a Lees Summit Police Department warrant for larceny/stealing. She was taken to the Daviess-Deklab Regional Jail.

According to an accident report troopers responded to an accident at about 6:40 p.m., Oct. 19 in Caldwell County on U.S. Highway 36 westbound at NE Litton Road, two miles south of Braymer for a two-vehicle accident. The report stated Madison E. Owen, 21, Chillicothe, was driving westbound when she began to slow down on U.S. Highway 36 and was struck from behind by a 2008 Chevy Equinox driven by Jason G. Books, 43, Omaha, Neb. According to the report, Books was following too close.

Owen reported moderate injuries and was taken to Hedrick Medical Center by ambulance.

Jacob D. Debrick, 28, Gallatin, was arrested by troopers at 11:11 p.m., Oct. 19 in Clinton County for alleged DWI, driving while suspended and speeding. He was released after a 24-hour hold at the Clinton County Jail, according to the report.

Troopers also arrested Kevin E. Ewing, 28, Trenton, in Grundy County at 11:31 p.m., on oct. 19 for alleged misdemeanor DWI, speeding and for not wearing a seatbelt. According to the online report he was released from the Grundy County Jail following a 12-hour hold.

At 3:35 p.m., on Oct. 17, Lindell J. Willey, 69, Trenton, was driving a 1995 dodge Ram north n Mossuri 146, five miles west of Trenton when the vehicle went off the side of the road, down an embankment and struck a tree. Willey died as a result of the accident and was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger, 58-year-old Pamela K. Holsted, Trenton, received moderate injuries. She was first taken by ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital and was later flown to St. Luke’s for further treatment, according to the report.