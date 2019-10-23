The family of Kay Young is requesting a card shower for her 80th birthday on Oct. 26; her address is l0809 HWY E, Humphreys, MO 64646.

The True Blue Club met on Thursday, Oct. 17, in the home of Cheryl Maggart. Roll call was to bring and/or tell about a wedding gift you received. Hostess gift was won by Janet Meek and game prizes were won by Linda Burtch and Eudora Fitzpatrick. Cards were sent to Jerry Crookshanks, Kay Young, Larry Tate, Orville Buckman, Cooper Boxley and Rosemary (Triplett) Williams. A donation was made to the Petska Cancer Fund. Others in attendance were Dora and Chris Tate. The next meeting will be the Thanksgiving/Christmas celebration on Thursday, Nov.7, at noon at The Wabash in Chillicothe, starting at 11 a.m.

The Linn County Farm Bureau Board met Thursday, Oct. 17, with Dana Lane, Jill Hardy, Donald Herring and Penny Anderson in attendance.

A Happy Birthday is wished for Chasity Thomas, Christy Groves, Dalton Palmer, Roxanne Ryan on Oct. 22; Joey Groves, Kristin Dudley, Aaron Gibson, Austin Herring, Mildred Gudgell on Oct. 23,;Nicole Shiflett, Abby Anderson, Morgan Wood, Tristan Bloss, Cassie Jaynes on Oct. 24; Peyton Hammond, Tabitha Dawson, Jana Holcer, Kenny Hunt, Hinley Jae Smith, Austin Vochatzer, Richard Triplett, Dwight Williams, Lloyd Guilford, Cristy Bowyer on Oct. 25; Mark Trobaugh, Kay Young, Kolton Friesner, Trinity Scott on Oct. 26, Brett Guilford, Dillon Seckington, Darren Knifong, Terry Thorne, Pam Gibson on Oct. 27; Brian Schmitz, Sheridan Guilford, Tyler Fine, Shirley Triplett on Oct. 28.

A Happy Anniversary is wished for David and Joy Maberry, Wayne and Pauline Albertson on Oct. 28, Tom and Molly Parks on Oct. 29.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS

The Marching Band took fourth and the color guard took first in their class at the Monroe Marching Festival.

The Color Guard took second in their class at CMU Band Day.

Conner Fletcher and Maggie McLain were named to the first-team All-Conference, and Kiera Holcer named to the second team All-Conference.

Junior High Basketball at HOME with Bevier on Oct. 22; Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Atlanta with extra boys’ quarters at 5:30 p.m. followed by the regular games.

School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, with Parent-Teacher Conferences from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

No School on Friday, Oct. 25.

FFA Fruit/Meat sale continues through Oct. 28.