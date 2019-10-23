According to an online report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ann M Burks, 31, Salisbury was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident ay 3 p.m., on Oct. 22 in Chariton County on Route ZZ, five miles southwest of Marceline. According to the report, Burks was driving a 1997 Dodge Ram when she suffered a medical issue, ran off the road and struck a tree. She was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered from serious injuries. She was taken to the University of Missouri-Columbia for treatment.

Troopers also responded to another one-vehicle accident on Missouri Highway 5, one mile north of Linneus at about 7:45 a.m., Oct. 23 after Tammy J. Stanmphill was trying to avoid an animal in the roadway and traveled off the side of the road in a 2004 Chevy Suburban and overturned.

She reported no injuries, however, two passengers, a 4-year-old male and 17-year-old Melissa E. Stamphill, Linneus, reported minor injuries and were taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital for treatment. According to the online report, all three were wearing seatbelts.