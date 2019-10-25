Marceline students scored at least 12% higher than the state average on Missouri Assessment Program in the spring of 2019 in the areas of English language arts, math and science. At the last monthly Marceline R-V Board of Education meeting, Sarah Dunham, elementary principal, and Matt Finch, middle school/high school principal, shared disaggregated 2019 testing data. Their presentation highlighted grade level testing results in comparison to historical data as well as to the district’s performance in comparison to state testing results.

Marceline Elementary School students scored 68.2% advanced or proficient in English Language Arts and 75.9% in Math. The percentages are a combined average of grades 3, 4 and 5. State averages were 48.3% and 44.4%, respectively. Dunham credits the hard work of her staff to prepare students for the test throughout the school year.

“We don’t focus all of our efforts on one single assessment. Our reading and math programs focus heavily on standards that are grade-level achievement benchmarks and we work hard to help all students perform to a high level,” Dunham said.

In addition, the school celebrates the efforts of students after the MAP test by taking incentive trips followed by an annual MAP Lock-In which recognizes all students who scored advanced or proficient on any MAP test.

Marceline Middle School students also scored well on spring tests with 61.5% scoring proficient or advanced in English Language Arts, exceeding the state average of 45.6%.

Students scored 67.8% proficient and advanced in math in comparison to the state’s average of 36.5%. Finch commended his teachers for their preparation throughout the school year as well.

“Our math and language arts teachers use the evaluate platform to continually assess students throughout the year to identify individual strengths and weaknesses,” Finch said. He also recognizes students based on their effort during testing and then hosts a celebration field trip to Worlds of Fun to reward students for their individual performance (those scoring advanced or proficient on their assessments).

Marceline High School English students outperformed the state average on End-of-Course Exams, with 78.4% of district students scoring advanced or proficient in comparison to 59% at the state level. Biology I students scored 51.3% advanced or proficient at the district level, topping the state average of 39.1%. Algebra I results were also discussed as 61.5% of district students scored advanced or proficient in comparison to 39.1% at the state level.

Academic rigor is very important to prepare our students for work-ready jobs and college.

The Marceline R-V Board of Education and superintendent, Brian Sherrow, commended the administration, staff and students for a job well done.

Sarah Dunham is the principal of Marceline Elementary School.