The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri began in 2009 with no assets and now manages #23 million in assets.

Recently, the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri joined past and present board members, donors and fund advisors in celebration of the organization’s 10th anniversary at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art in St. Joseph.. Also in attendance were State Representatives J. Eggleston, Brenda Shields and Allen Andrews.

According to a press release, the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri, Inc. was conceived and inspired in February 2009 by Jerry Sprong, who then recruited Tom Watkins, Karen Graves and Ali Wray to work towards establishing a volunteer board. In the following months, with the help of Chuck Place and Lowell Kruse, The Community Foundation became a regional organization.

The Community Foundation was established to provide a simple way to allow donors an opportunity to give to causes they care about and to keep money made in Northwest Missouri working in Northwest Missouri. It also provides maximum tax advantages for donors.

Mary Hinde was hired as president and CEO in November 2009 and the Foundation then was officially launched. The Greater Kansas City Community Foundation provided guidance and assistance during the early years.

During the celebratory evening in St. Joseph Jerry Sprong was honored for his work founding organization. Sprong stated wanted to improve the quality of life for people in Northwest

Missouri through philanthropy and to teach how charitable giving can be transformational not only for the recipient – but for the giver. Donations totaling $15,000 honoring his dedication to selfless giving and philanthropy were made in his honor to the Community Foundation Endowment Fund.

