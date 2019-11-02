Prior to the Dr. Albert & Vera Cross Hall 10th anniversary open house, $45,000 in Allied Health scholarships were announced by the North Central Missouri College Foundation. Mitch Holder, NCMC dean of instruction, made the announcements with scholarship donors, student recipients, and guests in attendance. Forty-four scholarships were announced with award amounts ranging from $5000 to $300 awarded to 34 recipients.

The Cross Allied Health Scholarship is awarded to first and second-year nursing students who excel in the program started by Dr. Albert D. and Carol Cross. The Cross scholarship is $500 and renewable for a second semester. Recipients for the Trenton Program Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) are Sophia Beaird, Trenton; Abigail Burns, Saint Joseph; Alexei Dickerson, Chillicothe; Kali Harrison, Shelbyville; April Jackson, Shelbyville; Audra Lee, Winigan; Cheyenne Peterson, New Boston; Alison Phillips, Marceline; and Kylei Lamp, Trenton,(Online ADN).

Trenton Program Practical Nursing Recipients are Skylar Adkison, Hamilton; Claire Anthony, Trenton; Courtney Clifton, Trenton; Melody Grooms, Princeton; Shanon Harper, Trenton; Metaija Johnson, Trenton; Raelee Kemp, Brookfield; Shelby May, Trenton; Vanessa Olivo, Trenton; Lauren Price, Chillicothe; Haley Pruitt, Bethany; Lyndi Schlueter, Bogard; GraceAnn Wheeler, Mission Kan.; and April Whipple, Princeton.

All NCMC Foundation Allied Health Scholarship recipients are to be full-time students or enrolled in all available hours and required to submit a thank you letter to be provided to the scholarship donor. Many of the scholarships are renewable for a second semester provided that the recipient maintains full-time enrollment and achieves at 2.5 GPA.