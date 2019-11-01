Many events are planned for November at the Blue Springs South branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library, 2220 S. Missouri 7. For further information or to register for events, call 816-229-3571 or go to mymcpl.org/events. Unless otherwise stated, registration for events is required.

Hours:

• Monday through Thursday – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Friday – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Saturday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Sunday - 1 to 5 p.m.

All MCPL branches are closed Nov. 11. Also, all MCPL branches will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 and will be the next day for Thanksgiving.

• Book Group: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, 7 p.m. Nov 12, and 1 p.m. Nov. 21. Meet like-minded people, enjoy lively discussion, learn which books inspire others, and talk about your favorite books.

• Medicare Part D enrollment event: 10 a.m. Nov. 15. Sign up for a one-on-one appointment with a trained CLAIM counselor who can answer your questions about your Part D or Advantage plan. CLAIM is Missouri’s State Health Assistance Insurance Program, offering free, confidential Medicare counseling and education. Call 800-390-3330 to make an appointment.

• That’s Craftastic: 2 p.m. Nov 8. Get your creativity flowing. Each time, we will create a different project.

• Unconscious Bias: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Buried prejudices and biases influence your feelings, decisions, and actions. Discover how to challenge them to improve relationships in every aspect of your life.

• A Christmas Carol-LIVE: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26. A classic holiday tale of miserly Ebenezer Scrooge and the four ghosts who teach him the true meaning of Christmas. Ages 6 and up.

• Guess Who’s Behind the Music Stand: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Storyteller Jazzy K reveals the identities of four mystery jazz masters – a vocalist, saxophonist, trumpeter and pianist.Fro all ages.

• Kid Fest: 2 p.m. Nov. 2. Party with us – there’s always room for more. Ages 6 and up.

• Marty’s Party: 2 p.m. Nov. 23. Come to the party, meet Marty, and enjoy stories, songs, refreshments, and fun! All ages.

• Play and Learn Time: 10 a.m. Nov. 8 and 22. Play time designed to stimulate young minds and strengthen early literacy skills. The open playtime allows you to come and go as your schedule permits. Ages 3 and up.

• Read to a Pet: 11 a.m. Nov. 16. Read to some very good listeners – Pet Partners registered therapy pets. They are available for 10-minute sessions to help children improve their reading skills and build self-confidence. Space is limited. Ages 3 and up.

• Steam-Powered Program, Code with Cubelets: 4:30 p.m., Nov. 13. Ages 8 and up.

• Storytime for Families: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7 and 21. Stories, songs, movement activities and more. All ages.

• Storytime for Preschoolers: 10 a.m. Wednesdays (except Nov. 5). Explore the first steps toward reading readiness for you and your preschooler. Designed for preschoolers between 3 and 5 years old and their caregivers.

• Storytime for Toddlers: 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays (except Nov. 11 and Thanksgiving). Parents and caregivers will enjoy an interactive environment with their toddlers that will engage and encourage those next steps into early literacy. Designed for toddlers between 18 and 36 months old and one-on-one caregivers.

• Travel the High Seas and Beyond with Polly Pilgrim: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 9. Take a voyage on the Mayflower with Polly Pilgrim to a new home across the ocean. Meet her family, friends and neighbors in the New World. Ages 3 and up.

• Turkey Races: 2 p.m. Nov. 24. We’ll read The Night Before Thanksgiving, make turkey table toppers, and run like turkeys. Ages 3 and up.

• Teen Fest: 7 p.m. Nov. 4. Celebrate what’s happening in your world and in your community.