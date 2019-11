The Kirksville Kiwanis Club welcomed Curtain Call Theatre Company to speak at their October 24, 2019 meeting. Members of CCTC performed a sketch from their production of "And Then There Were None," which ran recently in their theatre at 512 W. Elizabeth St.

Pictured, from left, are cast members Michael Cramberg, Melissa Thompson, Mark Willis, Mary McIntosh, Patrick Nolan, Kiwanian Dan McGurk, and Kirksville Kiwanis Club Vice President James "Jim" O’Donnell.